Trade Settlements Lead – Marine & Ancillaries

Trade Settlements Lead &#x2013; Marine &amp; Ancillaries

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147967BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

The Trade Settlements Lead handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.

Key accountabilities

  • Deputize for Team Leader
  • Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of settlements activities within the area of responsibility
  • Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner
  • Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate
  • Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of metrics. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues.
  • Take care of Settlement disputes in a timely manner
  • Ensure full compliance with the bp T&S Settlements Policy
  • Support business relationships with identified key stakeholders, building and maintaining customer focus
  • Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised
  • Handled aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives
  • Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency
  • Support change activities to ensure successful implementation
  • Provide mentorship to team members and support for complex settlements scenarios
Essential education & experience
  • Relevant finance degree and minimum of 7-8 years of experience in finance or accounting
  • Deep understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlements principles
  • Understanding of Commodity Trading would be helpful
Desirable criteria
  • Strong analytical skills, attention to detail
  • Strong work ethics and integrity
  • Strong stakeholder management, customer service capabilities
  • Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization
  • Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from several sources and systems
  • Strong teamwork with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members
  • Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment
  • Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts
  • Good change management skills
  • Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities
  • Ability to mentor team members
  • Dedication to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

