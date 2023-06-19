Trade Settlements Senior Analyst

Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ062885
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.The Trade Settlement Senior Analyst handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.

Job Description:

Key responsibilities

  • Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of settlements activities within the area of responsibility
  • Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner
  • Accountable for ensuring that the activity is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate
  • Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of critical metrics. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues.
  • Handle Settlement disputes in a timely manner
  • Ensure compliance with the bp T&S Settlements Policy
  • Support business relationships with identified key stakeholders, building and maintaining customer focus
  • Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised
  • Handle aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives
  • Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency
  • Support change activities to ensure successful implementation

Previous experience

  • Relevant finance degree and minimum of 5-6 years of experience in finance or accounting
  • Good understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles
  • Understanding of Commodity and/or Gas and Power Trading would be preferable

Essential criteria

  • Japanese and Mandarin (verbal & written) language proficiency
  • Strong analytical skills, attention to detail
  • Strong work ethics and integrity
  • Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities
  • Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization
  • Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from several sources and systems
  • Strong teamwork with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members
  • Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment
  • Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts
  • Basic change management skills
  • Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities
  • Ability to mentor team members
  • Dedication to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Account Reconciliations, Accounts Payable (AP), Analytics, Finance, Financial Settlements, Trading knowledge


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

