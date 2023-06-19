Trade Settlements Senior Analyst

Job summary

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer. The Trade Settlement Senior Analyst handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.The Trade Settlement Senior Analyst handles settlements transactions and acts as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.



Job Description:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of settlements activities within the area of responsibility

Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues.

Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner

Ensure full compliance with the bp T&S Settlements Policy

Support business relationships with identified key stakeholders, building and maintaining customer focus

Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised

Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Support change activities to ensure successful implementation

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 3-4 years of experience in finance or accounting

Good understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles

Understanding of Commodity Trading and/or Oil & Gas Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Strong analytical skills, attention to detail

Strong work ethics and professionalism

Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from multiple sources and systems

Strong teamwork with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members

Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Basic change management skills

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

Ability to mentor team members

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.