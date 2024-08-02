Trade Settlements Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

At BP, we are playing to win!

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.



Job description:

As a Trade Settlement Senior Analyst, you will play a vital role in handling settlement transactions and acting as primary interface with the trading counterparties, front office and operations team.

About the role:

Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of settlements activities within the area of responsibility

Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity is conducted within a strong control framework and highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs and provide commentary and actions as appropriate

Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner and work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised

Ensure full compliance with the bp T&S Settlements Policy

Support business relationships with identified key stakeholders, building and maintaining customer focus

Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Support change activities to ensure successful implementation

What will you need to be successful:

Strong experience in finance or accounting

Understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles

Strong knowledge of Commodity Trading and/or Oil & Gas Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous

Good analytical skills, stakeholder management/customer service capabilities and attention to detail

Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from multiple sources and systems

Strong teamwork with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members

Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Good to have basic change management skills

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

