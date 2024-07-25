Trade Settlements Team Lead

Job summary

JOB PURPOSE

T&S executes physical trades with external supply customers globally. The role of the T&S Settlement Team is to ensure trades are recorded and settled (payments and receivables) in an accurate and timely manner. This requires a thorough understanding of the physical life cycle (from trade execution through to physical delivery). Transactions can be very high value and with complex terms and conditions, requiring efficient problem solving skills.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage, coach and guide a team of Settlements Analysts

Stand in in the absence of Settlements Manager

Oversee full portfolio of Physical Oil

Recruit, retain and develop a team of highly skilled Analysts

Develop strong working relationships with T&S Front Office and Functional Teams

Deal with new business, process and other related project activities.

Ensure full compliance with the BP IST Settlements Policy

Oversee aged debt process

Oversee and ensure completion of all team related ad-hoc queries

Champion, drive and deliver continuous Improvement ideas

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 10 years of experience finance or accounting

Minimum 5+ years of leading teams

SAP experience preferred

Deep understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles

Understanding of Trading and Settlements environment

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Good analytical skills

Attention to detail

Good work ethics and professionalism

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast pace environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Basic change management skills

Ability to coach others

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods such as month / quarter end

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



