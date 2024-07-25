Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Trade Settlements Team Lead

Trade Settlements Team Lead

Trade Settlements Team Lead

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ082836
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE

T&S executes physical trades with external supply customers globally. The role of the T&S Settlement Team is to ensure trades are recorded and settled (payments and receivables) in an accurate and timely manner. This requires a thorough understanding of the physical life cycle (from trade execution through to physical delivery). Transactions can be very high value and with complex terms and conditions, requiring efficient problem solving skills.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Manage, coach and guide a team of Settlements Analysts
  • Stand in in the absence of Settlements Manager
  • Oversee full portfolio of Physical Oil
  • Recruit, retain and develop a team of highly skilled Analysts
  • Develop strong working relationships with T&S Front Office and Functional Teams
  • Deal with new business, process and other related project activities.
  • Ensure full compliance with the BP IST Settlements Policy
  • Oversee aged debt process
  • Oversee and ensure completion of all team related ad-hoc queries 
  • Champion, drive and deliver continuous Improvement ideas

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

  • Relevant finance degree and minimum of 10 years of experience finance or accounting
  • Minimum 5+ years of leading teams
  • SAP experience preferred
  • Deep understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles
  • Understanding of Trading and Settlements environment

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

  • Good analytical skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Good work ethics and professionalism
  • Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work as part of a team in a fast pace environment
  • Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure
  • Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts
  • Basic change management skills
  • Ability to coach others
  • Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate
  • Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods such as month / quarter end

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital fluency, Finance, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Project Management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Trade Settlement


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp