Trade Strategist - Crude

About us Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company! Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by outstanding analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp. In Trading Analytics & Insights, we generate innovative, rigorous and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, underpinning the profitability and strategic success of Trading and Shipping as bp drives the energy transition. Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also demonstrating capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can shift quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About the role

Trading and Shipping is looking for a Crude Trade Strategist to join the analytics and insight team. In this role you will partner with the Global Lead Crude Market Strategist (and wider Crude Market Strategist team across Chicago, London and Singapore) to turn market insights into trading strategies. Directly challenging and influencing risk deployment across US and global crude trading books through innovative analysis, modelling and quantitative techniques. Being based in North America, this role suits someone with a deep understanding of North American crude markets in particular.

In this role, you are seen as a leader in the Oil Strategist and wider Analytics & Insight team, driving transformation, fostering effective collaboration (from graduate to leadership levels) and willing to challenge the status quo. You are able to adapt to new situations by using the capability of your network and re-defining analytical approaches to ensure the team continue to deliver innovative market-leading analysis.

Key Accountabilities

Conduct analysis of oil market fundamentals and prices to support / challenge trading book positions, identify trading opportunities and influence trading strategy via ideation in partnership with traders with emphasis on positioning, timing, and the optimal allocation of risk

Support delivery of crude market analysis for North America in partnership with US Crude Market Strategists

Provide leadership, vision and challenge to ensure global/regional alignment, sharing of standard methodology and robust debate across the analytics network across all levels of seniority

Guide the design, implementation and improvements to analytical tools and models to aid the real time understanding of complex market dynamics, challenging and validating modelling approaches via back-testing and research studies

Apply expertise to advise on the creation, execution and review of the overall Oil Strategist team strategy, establishing areas of priority and concern to enable the strategic identification, quantification and delivery of investment ideas and prospective projects

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Essential education

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Mathematics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Essential experience and job requirements

Professional and/or academic analytical background with knowledge of global crude market, upstream production, refining, traded oil instruments and wider energy economics

Track record in the oil analytics industry within a commodity trading environment

Strong attention to detail

Strong analytical problem solver able to organize large amounts of information in systematic ways and identify key issues and their implications. Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly.

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and driving transformational change and continuous improvements in ways of working

History of developing partnerships with collaborators to deliver successful outcomes

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Deep understanding of oil product or wet freight markets

Deep understanding of refinery optimisation or Upstream economics (particularly US shale economics)

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Advanced knowledge of Python, Dataiku and/or PowerBI

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.