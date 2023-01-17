Trade and Digital Marketing Lead

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!
Position available for Colombia or Peru.
This position will play a key role in defining and delivering the Service and Maintenance (S&M) strategy for Castrol CCSA (Caribbean, Central & South America). Will lead the Castrol branded workshop/ bike point growth agenda, influencing and supporting countries to deliver. Will work closely with the global S&M team and report to the CCSA Marketing Manager. This role offers the exciting opportunity to significantly contribute to delivering Castrol’s growth strategy across 30+ countries. Is a regional role with three key areas of responsibility: Trade offer: end to end responsibility for developing, deploying, and tracking Castrol’s B2B offer. This includes customer segmentation, using insights to define value add programs as well as delivering the best in class brand experience at the point of sale. Digital strategy: lead the B2B & B2C digital agenda. Optimizing the use of existing channels and implementing key tools such as the oil selector / where to buy. Responsible for developing a digital strategy that enables delivery of brand objectives in terms of reach, awareness and conversion, as well as B2B lead generation. Industrial offer: support the re-launch of the Industrial business, running communications and portfolio design as required.
Key Accountabilities