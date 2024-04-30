Trader Dubai

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Be part of our Light ends oil products trading team of Trading & Shipping Global Oil. This is an extremely dynamic and fast-paced team, active across all spectrum of oil products, gasoline, naphtha and petrochemical (incl Bio).
We are hiring a marketer & trader of distillates oil products for our Dubai regional office. Support bp Singapore Light Ends Oil Products bench in the AsPac region but be based in Dubai and focus on growing our presence in Arabian Gulf region, managing key external counterparties, connecting our European & Singapore books to the Middle Eastern markets!
In line with Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.
We also would like to emphasize that applications from a diverse group of candidates are welcomed too.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
