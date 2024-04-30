Trader Dubai

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Be part of our Light ends oil products trading team of Trading & Shipping Global Oil. This is an extremely dynamic and fast-paced team, active across all spectrum of oil products, gasoline, naphtha and petrochemical (incl Bio).

We are hiring a marketer & trader of distillates oil products for our Dubai regional office. Support bp Singapore Light Ends Oil Products bench in the AsPac region but be based in Dubai and focus on growing our presence in Arabian Gulf region, managing key external counterparties, connecting our European & Singapore books to the Middle Eastern markets!

Trader

In line with Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from a diverse group of candidates are welcomed too.

In this role You will:

Drive commercial strategy for the trading desk, provide business development support, originate new relationship & deals, complete trades, participate in various tenders and work closely with the other regional trading teams.

Engage to proactively work with bp traders in other regions to help them leverage and commercia & strategic maximize value for the global book.

Coordinate all the Arabian Gulf relationships, partnerships & trading flows and set up strategic objectives for the longer-term business growth in the region.

Be responsible for physical arbitrage calculations and preparing for our tender participation, as well as stock management (Bending).

Connect & collaborate closely with London & Singapore teams (trading and supporting functions).

Be based in Dubai but will be expected to travel within Middle East/London/Singapore (ca. 40-50%).

What You will need to be successful:

Higher education degree or equivalent experience in business, commercial or engineering field

At least 5 years of experience of working as trader in gasoline, naphtha, or related markets

Proven origination and deal delivery track record in Lights oil, as well as strong knowledge of oil markets (predominantly gasoline & naphtha) and market fundamentals.

Strong commercial competence and negotiation/contracting skills

Fluency in English

Strong understanding of key Middle East, European & Southeast Asian supply/demand centers trade flows and pricing structures Experience.

Strong entrepreneurial bias – ability and passion to identify and develop new business and deals independently and proven record of developing and maintaining external relationships in ME markets, strong network of business contacts in existing field/market

bias – ability and passion to identify and develop new business and deals independently and proven record of developing and maintaining external relationships in ME markets, strong network of business contacts in existing field/market Experience working with a multinational team in arbitrage economics and good knowledge of gasoline blending and tankage management

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



