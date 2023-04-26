Trader - Low Carbon Trading

The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits & associated environmental products within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low carbon energy transition. This trader will primarily trade compliance and entrepreneurial positions under our Australia and New Zealand books, as well as be responsible for pricing and supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping for the Asia Pacific Region. Support for the Voluntary Trading book will also be required.
The candidate must be capable of working in a team environment and will support other LCT traders and working cross bench opportunities from biofuels to LNG. This role must contribute speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. The preferred candidate would have experience trading environmental credits both OTC and exchange based, derivatives, and a deep understanding of associated fundamentals of Australian and New Zealand markets.
LCT trades environmental attributes used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. LCT products are associated stand-alone carbon markets such as Cap and Trade, Baseline and Credit, Emissions Trading Programs, or opt-in voluntary programs to meet Environmental, Social and Governance goals. LCT is a global team operating in Singapore, London, Chicago, Houston, and Calgary.
Key Accountabilities
Strategy