Trader - Power

Job summary

Gas & Power Trading International (G&PTI) is bp’s face to Global LNG, European Gas and Power, AsPac Power and Treasury Trading markets. We will integrate across bp to deliver top quartile risk-managed trading returns. We will identify new sources of value and grow bp’s presence and customer relationships in these markets, including lower carbon opportunities in support of bp’s net zero ambition.



Within this organization we have established a power business in Asia Pacific region due to the existing scale and growth potential of power markets in region and to support bp’s ambition. Specifically, the AsPac Power Trading & Origination team participates in the Australia and Japan power markets. The activity is closely integrated with the Regions, Cities and Solutions business enablers and the G&LCE business groups (including off-shore wind and Hydrogen) and within T&S having a strong tie to the power business in GPTA and European Power within GPTI and also the LNG business in Asia.



This role exists to manage and grow the existing positions in Australia and Japan and to establish a platform for growth in power trading in the region as Asian markets deregulate and increasingly provide trading opportunities to bring transparency and liquidity to the regional markets.

This role is a key commercial position as the bench looks to continue to build out its power business and is accountable for generating value trading and optimisation income in the Aspac energy markets, with a keen focus on deploying fundamental and technical based trade strategies across power, fuels and carbon. In addition to their own discretionary trading activity, the individual will help to facilitate customer flow/originated activities.





Key Accountabilities:

Develop proprietary trading strategies and deliver PnL through a focus on Australia and/or Japan power, fuels and carbon.

Assist in driving robust market insights and deployment of well-informed risk

Catalyst in advancing fundamental and detailed trading strategies for the bench whilst working with partners internally and externally to advance our stated digital aspirations:

Reimagining our trading processes through technology including automating everything and/or augmenting such processes to spend more time on valuable analysis and trading strategies

Purposefully pursuing more value from our data and deploying low risk technology to improve our strategies and decision making

Drive increased diversity of quality of earnings across value trading and optimisation activity

Provide direction and support to Origination in developing and quoting structural opportunities

Active engagement and ownership with regulatory teams relative to evolving regulation and corresponding market implications

Managing trading exposure within defined risk limits (MVaR, position, vega etc.)

Assist mid and back office personnel in resolving any checkout discrepancies between bp and the counterparties on the Trader's trades

Maintain a compliant and respectful trading culture and ensure adherence to T&S Global Trader Guidelines

Maintaining high ethical standards and complying with all market rules and regulations.

Promote and support our “Speak Up” culture unconditionally and showing up in line with desired bench culture and BP’s values and behaviours.

Significant experience in power trading.

Experience of managing power assets and offtake risk.

Strong communication and relationship skills.

Collaborative team working approach to trading and origination.

Strong dedication to compliance.

Knowledge of the key tools and instruments that can be used to place trading positions that reflect an individual's or broader bench's market call.

A track record of deep analytical thinking whilst realising diverse trading results generating speculative income in energy markets.

A deep knowledge of current and forward-looking fundamentals of the power market.

Experience and understanding of deregulation in power markets, in particular Australia and Japan.

Strong technical ability (e.g. python) with validated ability to coordinate various forms of data to advise and support efficient decision making.

Knowledge of sources of relevant data for trading activity, how this can be handled, utilised and interpreted to understand positive and negative implications on the market and trading positions.

Ability to handle and thrive in ambiguous environments and with transactions of growing complexity.

Team mentality with the ability to receive and provide encouraging challenge.

Excellent knowledge/understanding of energy trading markets and trading instruments.

Experience with working within a diverse range of cultures.

Essential Experience:Desirable:#LI-Onsite