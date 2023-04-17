Trader - Power

Gas & Power Trading International (G&PTI) is bp’s face to Global LNG, European Gas and Power, AsPac Power and Treasury Trading markets. We will integrate across bp to deliver top quartile risk-managed trading returns. We will identify new sources of value and grow bp’s presence and customer relationships in these markets, including lower carbon opportunities in support of bp’s net zero ambition.
Within this organization we have established a power business in Asia Pacific region due to the existing scale and growth potential of power markets in region and to support bp’s ambition. Specifically, the AsPac Power Trading & Origination team participates in the Australia and Japan power markets. The activity is closely integrated with the Regions, Cities and Solutions business enablers and the G&LCE business groups (including off-shore wind and Hydrogen) and within T&S having a strong tie to the power business in GPTA and European Power within GPTI and also the LNG business in Asia.
This role exists to manage and grow the existing positions in Australia and Japan and to establish a platform for growth in power trading in the region as Asian markets deregulate and increasingly provide trading opportunities to bring transparency and liquidity to the regional markets.
This role is a key commercial position as the bench looks to continue to build out its power business and is accountable for generating value trading and optimisation income in the Aspac energy markets, with a keen focus on deploying fundamental and technical based trade strategies across power, fuels and carbon. In addition to their own discretionary trading activity, the individual will help to facilitate customer flow/originated activities.
Key Accountabilities: