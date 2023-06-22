Trader - Power

Job summary

This Power Trader role is a key commercial position as the bench looks to continue to build out its power business within bp’s Trading & Shipping group. The role will report to the VP Aspac Power Trading & Origination and is accountable for generating value trading and optimisation income in the Aspac energy markets, with a keen focus on deploying fundamental and technical based trade strategies across power, fuels and carbon. In addition to their own discretionary trading activity, the individual will help to facilitate customer flow/originated activities.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Key Accountabilities

Develop proprietary trading strategies and deliver spec based PnL through focus on Australia and/or Japan power, fuels and carbon.

Assist in driving more robust market insight and deployment of well-informed risk.

Catalyst in advancing fundamental and detailed trading strategies for the bench whilst working with partners internally and externally to advance our stated digital aspirations: Reimagining our trading processes through technology including automating everything and/or augmenting such processes to spend more time on valuable analysis and trading strategies. Purposefully pursuing more value from our data and deploying low risk technology to improve our strategies and decision making.

Drive increased diversity of quality of earnings across value trading and optimization activity.

Provide direction and support to Origination in developing and quoting structural opportunities.

Active engagement and ownership with regulatory teams relative to evolving carbon regulation and corresponding market implications

Leading trading exposure within defined risk limits (MVaR, position, vega etc.)

Assist mid and back office personnel in resolving any checkout discrepancies between bp and the counterparties on the Trader’s trades

Maintaining high ethical standards and following all market rules and regulations

Promote and support our “Speak Up” culture unconditionally and showing up in line with desired bench culture and bp’s values and behaviours

Crucial Experience

A track record of deep analytical thinking whilst realising diverse trading results generating speculative income in energy markets.

Knowledge of the key tools and instruments that can be used to place trading positions that reflect an individual’s or broader bench’s market call.

A deep knowledge of current and forward-looking fundamentals of the carbon market with a solid understanding of offsets, technical and regulatory drivers.

Strong technical ability (e.g. python) with validated ability to coordinate various forms of data to advise and support efficient decision making.

Knowledge of sources of relevant data for trading activity, how this can be handled, utilised and interpreted to understand positive and negative implications on the market and trading positions.

Ability to handle and thrive in ambiguous environments and with transactions of growing complexity.

Strong dedication to compliance.

Team mentality with the ability to receive and provide encouraging challenge.

Excellent knowledge/understanding of energy trading markets and trading instruments.

Attention to detail and ability to work within a timeframe orientated environment..

Thoroughly understands bp Policies, Trading & Shipping Compliance, the Code of Conduct and illustrates ability to call out concerns relating to non-compliance.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Commodity Trading, Energy Trading, Power Market, Power Trading, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading Platforms, Trading risk controls, Trading Strategies



