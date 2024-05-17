Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Trading and optimizing around key assets in the Canadian Region. Optimizing a range of transport and storage assets on pipelines and storage providers throughout the Canadian Region. Delivering material contributions to P&L Targets through day activity; pipeline outreach; and short to midterm asset origination opportunities. 100% approach to compliance in all activities; with a combination of high personal integrity and commitment to following BP's code of conduct and highest standards of professionalism and compliance. Strong ability to work as part of a Team; working with and providing pricing quotes to Marketing and Origination teammates and working with Scheduling counterparts to ensure high level of flow assurance and deal management. High contributor sought to be part of a close-knit team and make optimization and strategy contributions as soon as possible.

About the team

Work with a fun, close knit, collaborative and supportive team environment. A veteran team with opportunities to engage and develop immediately. A positive, welcoming team culture in a family atmosphere in our well-respected team office environment.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Asset Optimization and Trading experience is essential.

Familiarity with the Canadian, Pacific Northwest, and Midwest Natural gas web of pipeline and storage assets preferred.

Experience in delivery and contribution to a team environment.

Dedicated and professional work ethic that will follow the highest levels of compliance.

Ability to deliver on a PNL target and make significant contributions to our Canadian Asset business.

Why join bp

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Collaboration, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.