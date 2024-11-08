Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Responsible for value trading financial gas markets in the US and Canadian regions

Support Marketing and Origination efforts in the Canadian markets

Assist physical transportation and storage strategies

Work with our Analytics team to build and refine supply/demand models across various trade regions

Work with Compliance, Regulatory, and Legal teams to ensure team is operating within BP’s guidelines and standards

Requirements

Minimum 10 years physical & financial gas trading experience in the U.S. or Canada

Demonstrated success trading a proprietary commodity book

Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Ability to lead peers and develop others

Excel under pressure, lead multiple tasks simultaneously, rapidly process information, and make decisions based on changing market dynamics

Experience with Strategy Development

Risk Management Expertise

Experience trading natural gas preferred

Why join BP

At BP, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.