Trader Voice Engineer

We are looking for a technical support engineer with a focus on unified communications and turret systems with windows desktop experience for T&S I&E trader voice and compliance (TV&C) team.
Responsibilities
Responsible for providing user support for all trader voice technologies, including unified-communication applications (running on Windows 10-11) and voice recorded medias. These recorded medias include, but not limited to, dealer boards, mobile phones, and computer-based telephony platforms and associated retention policies. The platforms include, but not limited to, Cloud 9, SIP Private-Wires, Twilio, SBCs, Vodafone NMR, Telemessage, Cognia, VoxSmart and Mobile phone & Mobile Application Recording, including Microsoft Teams Voice Recording, ASC, and Veritas Alta NetBackup Solutions.