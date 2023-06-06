Trader Voice Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsibilities



Responsible for providing user support for all trader voice technologies, including unified-communication applications (running on Windows 10-11) and voice recorded medias. These recorded medias include, but not limited to, dealer boards, mobile phones, and computer-based telephony platforms and associated retention policies. The platforms include, but not limited to, Cloud 9, SIP Private-Wires, Twilio, SBCs, Vodafone NMR, Telemessage, Cognia, VoxSmart and Mobile phone & Mobile Application Recording, including Microsoft Teams Voice Recording, ASC, and Veritas Alta NetBackup Solutions.

Deliver and maintain high quality “business as usual” support and operations for client-side technologies, voice recording platforms within bp’s existing network infrastructure.

Adhere to T&S Control Standards with particular focus on Business Recording and Communication policies.

Maintain an atmosphere focused on alignment to recording standards, ITIL / Support processes and continuous improvement.

Follow ITIL processes for incident, problem, change, configuration, and release management and ensure that Major/Minor incidents are resolved within set SLA’s.

Effective and clear communicator, ability to lead and work well with the team, high self-motivation, and strong delivery focus.

Ensure industry standard methodologies are adhered to by group, team, and suppliers. Detailed duties may include

Assists in the development and deployment of solutions

Identify network system issues, fix, and provide solutions

Provide preventative measures to ensure uptime and optimal performance of the environment

Perform complex problem isolation within the Telecommunications Infrastructure and Networks

Creates and contributes on user documentation

On-call rotation/After Hours support is required

Travel is possible, but occasional

Essential Experience

Experienced, operational technician (5+ years) with the confidence and communication skills to collaborate with traders for the resolution of a variety of issues.

The ideal candidate will have detailed knowledge of trader voice systems architecture, applications, and operations including client devices, applications, backend infrastructure, networking, recording / monitoring, archiving services and solutions.

Voice Recording technical support experience essential

Experience in a trading floor environment providing engineering support strongly preferred, particularly Oil & Gas (commodity trading)

Experience in supporting Cloud 9 preferred, will consider IPC and BT experience

The candidate will possess the ability to work both independently and multi-functionally within a fast-paced, distributed, trading environment.

Bachelor's Degree preferred, or equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

