Trader Voice Engineer

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
We are looking for a technical support engineer with a focus on unified communications and turret systems with windows desktop experience for T&S I&E trader voice and compliance (TV&C) team.
Responsible for providing user support for all trader voice technologies, including unified-communication applications (running on Windows 10-11) and voice recorded medias. These recorded medias include, but not limited to, dealer boards, mobile phones, and computer-based telephony platforms and associated retention policies. The platforms include, but not limited to, Cloud 9, SIP Private-Wires, Twilio, SBCs, Vodafone NMR, Telemessage, Cognia, VoxSmart and Mobile phone & Mobile Application Recording, including Microsoft Teams Voice Recording, ASC, and Veritas Alta NetBackup Solutions.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
