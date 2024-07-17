This role is not eligible for relocation

Business overview

Within bp, trading & shipping works across our industry to bring energy solutions to our customers and support bp’s transition from international oil company to integrated energy company.

The division forms part of the Global Oil trading business and trades all products from the middle and bottom of the barrel, in all geographies.



In Southern Africa, Global Oil Trading Business has a material presence in and around South Africa; this includes a marine business, local origination, new main fuels business and deep links into bp Southern Africa with a long history of dedicated support to the business.

Role overview

We are looking for an expert Trades and Originator to work with Trading and Shipping originators and local Marine and Midstream teams. This role report to the Global Distillate bench, working in close collaboration with the international trading bench and local colleagues. The role will include day-to-day deal management and optimisation, including agreeing deals and handling commercial price optimisations with local and international counterparties. Part of the role responsibilities is to seek out and implement marketing and trading opportunities in Southern and East Africa to build out and improve local SA and Transit business value for both the bp Southern Africa Midstream and Trading and Shipping business units.

Key Responsibilities

Optimise the existing Trading and Shipping and Southern Africa Distillate, Fuel Oil and Gasoline wholesale and waterborne trading positions (total volumes and margin) within the main target markets.

Work in conjunction with the Trading and Shipping team to implement, develop and grow the inland transit business



Operate as the senior face-to-market for water born cargo markets and key counterparties both on a local as well as global level



Build and develop the relationship with bp marine, distillate trader and London trading team through regular daily interactions and the development of coordinated counterparty/regional marketing plans



Work closely together with the South Africa supply coordinators & local midstream team to increase value generation in the local supply/demand envelope and grow the distillate short through both Masana (bpSA’s wholesale arm) and oil major supply, ensuring integrated value is improved and a high level of commerciality is built into day to day interactions with counterparties and bp colleagues



Work closely with both the global and local operations team and provide them with commercial leadership when required



Work closely with the marine team and marketer to ensure marine fuels flow assurance and advantaged supply both through short term optimisation and the development of efficient long term position or infrastructure in conjunction with the Strategic Assets Manager

Essential Education

A Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience is required - preferably in Supply Chain and Logistics Management

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in trading with a solid understanding of how value is gathered through trading activities



Proven origination skills in structuring and closing business



Commercially astute and innovative



Quickly picks up and able to develop new concepts and ideas

Strong influencing skills, with an ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, functions, and geographies

Clearly understands and can articulate the sources of trading value

Desirable Criteria



Demonstrated ability in trades and origination

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban



A strong level of competence in financial structuring, commodities commercial business development, trade finance, trading



Upbeat, self-starting and able to take ideas and run with them without undue supervision



Ability to energise and work within a small team of professionals and build internal networks to deliver on trading bench strategies



Work co-operatively to enhance effectiveness, share ideas and successes



Petrochemicals, Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred.

Our commitment to our people

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits.





