This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that is revolutionizing the world of trading analytics? BP is seeking a highly motivated Trading Analytics Analyst to join our dynamic and innovative team.

This is a new role within the team as we bring our expertise in house and a unique opportunity to contribute to our ambitious goals while gaining invaluable experience in the energy industry. Join us and be part of our journey to shape the future of trading analytics.

Responsibilities:

Define and drive a consistent approach to bp analytics and insight principles across Europe and support deployment in country

Deliver and maintain best in class tools and systems to ensure that all Trading decision-making is driven by the right data and insights

Develop and maintain dashboards to make analytics digestible and usable in county/cluster

Support internal departments to develop and ensure consistence in reporting tools, KPI’s and business insights across all markets and clusters.

Support development of retail pricing and promotional toolkits, working closely with internal and external parties (e.g. Accenture)

Provide global, regional and local macro trend insights to ensure bp's convenience offers meet our customer’s current and future needs

Fully utilise data and market-trend platforms (e.g. internal reporting, external suppliers and partners, SAP, ACI, IGD, Neilson, CTP, trade press), both existing and new, to report key insights

Requirements:

Significant data analytics experience

Bachelor's degree in mathematics, statistics, or a related field, or equivalent experience in a similar role.

Commercial experience in a trading environment

Third-party management and strong stakeholder management at all levels

Category management experience highly desirable.

Utilisation of data and driving insights

Strong data interrogation and presentation skills

Highly competent with PowerBI, Python

Power Bi (advanced) / SQL / Python / AWS (Advantage) / Excel / Powerpoint (advanced)

Strong knowledge of statistical modeling techniques

Flawless attention to detail and ability to work with large datasets

At BP, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. We foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment where all employees are valued for their unique perspectives and contributions. We are an equal opportunity employer and encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds. If you require any reasonable accommodations or adjustments throughout the recruitment process, please let us know and we will be happy to assist.

Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE). Reasonable accommodations/adjustments may be made upon request.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.