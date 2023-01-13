Trading Assistant/Deal Entry Analyst

Job summary

The Trading Assistant will be part of the front office commercial trading team and directly assist the Gasoline and Ethanol trade desks. The position will be primarily responsible for deal capture and deal entry for traders both in the system of record and the trader sheets. This roll will also assist additional bench projects as requested.

This is a dynamic front office position with direct engagement with the trading bench, and can serve as a stepping-stone to a front-line trading role.

Key accountabilities:

Ensure system of record and trader sheets are promptly updated with new deals including the reconciliation of any discrepancies and follow through to resolution.

Perform end of day reconciliation between system of record and trader sheets. Also ensure trader marks are accurately loaded at end of day.

Continuously explore and implement ways to improve current processes and ways of working on the trade desk.

Ability to thoroughly understand and interpret the various deals transacted by the trading team and to question any details that do not look accurate, ensuring BP complies with regulatory deal entry requirements, e.g. timely deal entry and resolution of issues preventing data flow for reporting requirements.

Ensure deal entry metrics remain in line with KPI expectations, and record explanations as to any deal entry errors.

Maintain an up-to-date procedures and capture these in the desk manual.

Act as point of contact for any issues or questions that arise from middle or back office related to deals on the bench.

Essential education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

Knowledge of trading deals and commercial terms

Ability to work under pressure with specified timelines and due dates

Attention to detail is key

Strong Excel skills

Ability to manage competing priorities

Self-motivated

Proven interpersonal and communications skills

Ability to improve efficiency and reduce complexity through process improvements

Bias towards open thinking and learning

Good documentation and organizational skills

Willingness to foster a safe and compliant work environment

Strong negotiations skills

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!