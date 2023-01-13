Trading Assistant/Deal Entry Analyst

The Trading Assistant will be part of the front office commercial trading team and directly assist the Gasoline and Ethanol trade desks. The position will be primarily responsible for deal capture and deal entry for traders both in the system of record and the trader sheets. This roll will also assist additional bench projects as requested.
This is a dynamic front office position with direct engagement with the trading bench, and can serve as a stepping-stone to a front-line trading role.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!