About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Role Synopsis

The Low Carbon Trading Commercial Analyst will commercially support trading environmental products (carbon, RINs, and LCFS) credits and options for LCT. The role will be an integral part of the trading team, sitting alongside experts in commodity and options markets, and will contribute directly to the P&L of this activity via the tools, analyses, and trading recommendations they deliver. This role must contribute commercial strategies based on in-depth analysis of fundamental and technical data across multiple products and markets that affect carbon price. The ideal candidate has technical experience in deploying quantitative technologies to financial and derivative markets.

LCT trades environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as cap and trade programs, or opt-in voluntary offsets that contribute to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. LCT is a distributed team working in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.

Understand trading strategies and expo across the desk

a. Build and apply working knowledge of the regulations (e.g. RFS) and standards (e.g. Verra) that create the products we trade and the markets those products trade in to understand trading strategy

b. Be able to communicate trading strategies in play across the desk to relevant enablers (e.g. Market Risk)

c. Understand our daily expo and P&L and be able to interface comfortably with Commodity Risk on any expo and P&L issues that arise

Actively contribute to the growth agenda on the desk

a. Stay abreast of new trading products being offered

b. Understand how new trading products being offered will create opportunities in the existing market

c. Be able to analyze our portfolio against new trading product offerings to be able to understand what optionality will be created in our books

d. Bring an entrepreneurial approach to the team



Maintain a strong interface with Ops and enablers

a. Build and maintain a deep relationship with key enablers to our team (e.g. Ops, Commodity Risk, Accounting Policy)

b. Act as the commercial face to Ops in understanding optionality in our portfolio and implications that has for Ops activity

Essential Education

Undergraduate degree; a major in a quantitative subject such as mathematics, finance, physics, or engineering is a plus

Essential Experience

Track record of working across teams within bp to drive issue resolution

Strong analytical skills, commercial approach, and attention to detail

Experience with running expo on a trading desk

Solid understanding of Greek option trading strategies

Requirements

Adhere to our beliefs and how we work at bp

Progress our culture to foster continuous improvement on the bench

Excellent integrity and character

Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

Self-starter, independent problem solver, and keen to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

Strong communications skills, able to act effectively as bridge between the most technical and most commercial skills on the trading floor

Desirable Criteria

Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment

Working knowledge of relevant environmental policies and regulations (e.g., RFS, CA cap & trade, CA LCFS, OR CFP, WA CCA and CFS, and/or RGGI)

Working knowledge of voluntary carbon standards (e.g., Verra, ACR, ART-TREES, and/or Gold Standard)

Understanding of energy markets

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.