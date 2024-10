Trading Compliance Manager - Natural Gas & Power

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) team supporting Trading & Shipping’s (“T&S”) Gas & Power Trading Americas (“GPTA”) business unit. The position is responsible for executing the E&C T&S compliance framework by performing surveillance of business transactions and communications, influencing a culture of strong controls and compliance, delivering training on compliance topics and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures related to the trading and marketing of energy commodities within GPTA’s trading & marketing business.

The purpose of the Ethics & Compliance – Trading & Shipping function is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp code of conduct, Global Trading Guidelines & Requirements and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with the corporate E&C strategy.

Responsibilities:

The position reports to the Senior Compliance Manager and is primarily responsible for performing surveillance of business activities, influencing culture, delivering training and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with all laws, regulations and bp policies and procedures.

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of trading activity, strategies and business communications in order to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations enacted by external regulatory authorities (e.g., CFTC, FERC, and exchanges) as well as bp’s internal policies and procedures.

Participate in commercial team meetings in order to better understand strategies and advise on ethics & compliance issues so as to facilitate the creation of a robust ethical and compliant culture.

Understand existing laws, rules and regulations impacting GPTA’s trading & marketing businesses while monitoring for developments, proposals and new regulatory requirements to assess potential impacts and participate in the implementation of systems, processes and procedures to meet these requirements.

Develop and deliver training sessions on ethics & compliance related topics and provide timely and accurate advice/guidance to GPTA’s trading & marketing businesses.

Form strong relationships with business unit personnel – Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory, Finance, Technology (“IT”), People & Culture (“HR”) and other E&C regional teams to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C T&S program.

Required Skills:

5 – 10 years working in or supporting a natural gas commodities trading & marketing business.

Deep understanding of the natural gas, power and/or derivatives trading businesses (i.e. instruments, exposures, valuations, strategies and vernacular)

BA, BS or other equivalent degree.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a fast-paced environment.

Analytical thinker. Strong problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result.

Advanced technical skills (e.g. Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams, Power BI and Compliance Monitoring Tools).

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Dodd-Frank Swap Dealer regulations

Excellent presentation, oral and written communication skills

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.