Trading Compliance Manager

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) team supporting Trading & Shipping’s (“T&S”) Low Carbon Solutions (“LCS”) business in North America.

The position is responsible for executing the E&C T&S compliance framework by performing surveillance of business transactions and communications, influencing a culture of strong controls and compliance, delivering training on compliance topics and providing guidance to the LCS business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures related to the trading and marketing of energy commodities, specifically with respect to environmental carbon products, within our North American trading & origination business. This is an exciting opportunity to work in support of a business that is strategically important in helping bp and its clients/partners achieve their net zero ambitions.

The purpose this function is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp code of conduct, Global Trading Guidelines & Requirements and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with the corporate E&C strategy.

The position reports to the Compliance manager for LCS and is primarily responsible for performing surveillance of business activities, influencing culture, delivering training and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with all laws, regulations (e.g., CFTC, exchanges, state and federal environmental regulatory bodies)and bp policies and procedures.

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of trading activity, strategies and business communications

Participate in commercial team meetings in order to better understand strategies and advise on ethics & compliance issues so as to facilitate the creation of a robust ethical and compliant culture.

Understand existing laws, rules and regulations impacting the business while monitoring for developments, proposals and new regulatory requirements to assess potential impacts and participate in the implementation of systems, processes and procedures to meet these requirements.

Understand and oversee complex origination projects, including projects in higher risk jurisdictions and potential equity stakes and acquisitions.

Develop and deliver training sessions and provide timely and accurate advice/guidance to LCS’s trading & origination businesses in North America.

Form strong relationships with business unit personnel – Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory, Finance, Innovation & Engineering (“I&E”), People & Culture (P&C) and other E&C regional teams to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C T&S program.

5 – 10 years working in or supporting an energy commodities trading or origination business.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited University is required.

Other Ethics & Compliance or environmental commodities training or certifications a plus.

Deep understanding of derivatives trading businesses (i.e. instruments, exposures, valuations, strategies and vernacular).

Experience with environmental carbon programs and organizations.

Experience researching, interpreting and advising on environmental carbon credit regulations.

Excellent presentation, oral and written skills.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



