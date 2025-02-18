Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

Trading Compliance Manager located in Brazil is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) Trading and Shipping (“T&S”) team supporting the Refining and Products Trading Americas (“RPTA”) business. The purpose of the team is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp Code of Conduct, Global Trading Guidelines and other internal procedures and policies, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with Group Ethics & Compliance strategy.

As we reimagine bp, this position will be instrumental in driving the compliance framework by ensuring the surveillance program is robust, delivering training on compliance topics in an innovative way and participating in trading, marketing and origination strategies by providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and bp´s internal policies and procedures.

This role primarily oversees and supports RPTA’s Global Lights trading business, but as bp’s businesses continue to develop in Brazil, this role will also provide in-country support for other T&S business (e.g. crude & products, LNG and others).

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR CV IN ENGLISH!

Key accountabilities

Understand existing laws, rules and regulations impacting the Brazil sugar/ethanol trading & marketing business while monitoring for developments, proposals and new regulatory requirements to assess potential impacts and be part of the implementation of systems, processes and procedures to meet these requirements.

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of trading activity, strategies and business communications ensuring compliance with applicable rules and regulations enacted by external regulatory authorities (ie CADE, ANP, and CVM but also including B3 exchange regulations and rules).

Form strong working relationships with Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, Commodity Risk, Finance, Innovation & Engineering, and Counterparty Due Diligence to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C T&S Program.

Actively participate in commercial team meetings to better understand strategies and be sought after as an expert for advice on E&C issues so as to facilitate the creation of a robust ethical and compliant culture.

Represent E&C when participating in cross-regional and cross-functional projects supporting Trading & Shipping’s businesses in Brazil.

Develop and deliver training sessions on E&C related topics and provide timely and accurate advice to the RPTA businesses.



Essential education & job criteria

5-10 years working in or supporting, from a compliance perspective, an energy commodities trading business.

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper-based trading

Strong understanding of local/federal regulations and ABC and AML compliance

Creating and managing compliance information & performance reporting showing integrity, courage and sound judgement about compliance & ethics

Fluency in Portuguese and English is a must

Desirable criteria

Experience and exposure in the regulatory arena, with particular emphasis on compliance, control or legal matters. Proven knowledge of B3 and ICE US regulations and reporting requirements

Working experience in a multi-national energy company

Compliance certification

Support and delivery of training materials

Additional criteria

Ability to understand and synthesize legal and regulatory concepts and translate for business stakeholders

Ability to develop and keep positive and trustful relationships and networks, capable of adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result

Strong work ethic and ability to work creatively to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a great teammate working in a global role

Problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail

Leadership, proactive and independent attitude with great attention to detail

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous Monitoring, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Detail-Oriented, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Operational Compliance, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Regulatory Experience {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.