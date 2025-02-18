Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
Trading Compliance Manager located in Brazil is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) Trading and Shipping (“T&S”) team supporting the Refining and Products Trading Americas (“RPTA”) business. The purpose of the team is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp Code of Conduct, Global Trading Guidelines and other internal procedures and policies, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with Group Ethics & Compliance strategy.
As we reimagine bp, this position will be instrumental in driving the compliance framework by ensuring the surveillance program is robust, delivering training on compliance topics in an innovative way and participating in trading, marketing and origination strategies by providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and bp´s internal policies and procedures.
This role primarily oversees and supports RPTA’s Global Lights trading business, but as bp’s businesses continue to develop in Brazil, this role will also provide in-country support for other T&S business (e.g. crude & products, LNG and others).
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous Monitoring, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Detail-Oriented, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Operational Compliance, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Regulatory Experience {+ 8 more}
