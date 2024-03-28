Trading Confirmations Team Lead- Fixed term

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a

Trading Confirmations Team Leader- Fixed term

In this role You will:

Lead and supervise the Confirmations Team; provide leadership and guidance to a team(s) of analysts, managing priorities and resource requirements.

Supervise and monitor controls related to creation of confirmations for trading transactions or management of electronic confirmation matching processes and systems.

Ensure the review and matching of incoming confirms

Understand the business performance expectations of the team and accountable for the measurements and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate. Address root cause of issues.

Accountable for identifying key stakeholders, building and managing the relationships and customer focus. Serve as the primary contact for any escalations and ensures they are available to deal with these. Use experience and negotiation skills to reach a mutually acceptable compromise with stakeholders where goals differ.

Develop new and innovative approaches where structured frameworks and contracts are not applicable. Improves the efficiency of the confirmations related processes.

Leverage a detailed understanding of respective business/function internal controls and translate and apply the Control Framework, internal control policies, and standards and associated procedures at the team level.

Attract, develop and retain staff to ensure a consistently high level of professionalism, technical expertise and service delivery.

We have the following requirements:

Relevant degree and minimum of 6 years of experience in finance or trading; Masters degree preferred

Minimum 2 years of coaching, leading and performance managing teams

Familiarity with commodity trading processes and systems

Good understanding of Commodity Trading, Physical and Financial deal life cycle (deal entry to settlement)

Developing and delivering Continuous Improvements ideas (e.g. process change and/or automation & reporting changes)

Project management experience is preferred

At bp we provide the following benefits:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.