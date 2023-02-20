Trading Coordinator

The Trading Operators Coordinator assists the Trading Operator in the admin part of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. The Trading Operators Coordinator also has a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner. The Trading Operations Coordinator collects the B/L figures and enters all data in the correct systems and keep track of the stock control at several terminals. This provides support to many other teams within IST allowing effective management of the business.
.Join us and advance your career as a
Trading Operators Coordinator
The Trading Operators Coordinator assists the Trading Operator in the admin part of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. The Trading Operators Coordinator also has a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner. The Trading Operations Coordinator collects the B/L figures and enters all data in the correct systems and keep track of the stock control at several terminals. This provides support to many other teams within IST allowing effective management of the business.
Join us and make a difference by: