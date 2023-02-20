Trading Coordinator

Job summary

The Trading Operators Coordinator assists the Trading Operator in the admin part of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. The Trading Operators Coordinator also has a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner. The Trading Operations Coordinator collects the B/L figures and enters all data in the correct systems and keep track of the stock control at several terminals. This provides support to many other teams within IST allowing effective management of the business.

.Join us and advance your career as a

Trading Operators Coordinator



Join us and make a difference by:

Being responsible for the contractual and financial performance of sales and purchase agreements. This means collecting B/L’s, load and discharge figures and enter these in the different operating systems

Working closely with Trading Operators to make sure that all information is entered correct in the various systems.

Developing strong working relationships with; operators, associates and other T&S departments.

Dedicatedly track liftings within some of the Operations Term contracts and ensure balances are matched within the systems.

Being Responsible for the daily credit spread sheet and learn and understanding the impact and implications to Trading Operations.

Requiring to zeroing out all commitments in Operations Workbench (OWB) with Operator’s approval (all benches)

Tracking stock positions within BP owned and third-party tankage. Which means check the stock reported by the terminal and compare them with the load and discharge figures of barges and vessels.

Enter re-blends in various systems to make sure that the product in our tanks represent the correct grade in our books.

We have the following requirements: