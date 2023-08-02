Trading Coordinator

Job summary

The Trading Operators Coordinator assists the Trading Operator in the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. The Trading Operators Coordinator also has a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered, and forwarded in a timely manner. The Trading Operations Coordinator collects the B/L figures and enters all data in the correct systems and keep track of the stock control at several terminals. This provides support to many other teams within IST allowing effective management of the business. Join us and make a difference by: • Being responsible for the contractual and financial performance of sales and purchase agreements. This means collecting B/L’s, load and discharge figures and enter these in the different operating systems • Working closely with Trading Operators to maximise process improvement. • Developing strong working relationships with; operators, associates and other T&S departments. • Dedicatedly track liftings within some of the Operations Term contracts and ensure balances are matched within the systems. • Being Responsible for the daily credit spread sheet and learn and understanding the impact and implications to Trading Operations. • Requiring to zeroing out all commitments in Operations Workbench (OWB) with Operator’s approval (all benches) • Assisting Trading Operators with draft documentation for cargoes, voyage orders and credit instruments. • Tracking stock positions within BP owned and third-party tankage.

We have the following requirements:

Education preferable in accounting

Strong commercial instinct

Flexible and open thinker

Can-do and independent worker

Ability to work in an often-intense environment

Ability to prioritize and organize work

Ability to work to numerous and frequent deadlines

Attention to detail

Influencing skills

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritizes work to deliver business value

Business Awareness - takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers, & the organization

Partnership and Teamwork - actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks and the willingness to speak up and challenge.

Petrochemicals, Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred

Knowledge of Dutch and English (written and spoken) an advantage

Good knowledge of Microsoft office, especially Excel is an advantage



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.