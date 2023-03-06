Trading Lead - AECO / PNW

Job summary
About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!
Role Synopsis
As a Trading Leader the role will require leading by example and holding the Calgary office accountable for living up to BP’s Values and Behaviors as well as our Compliance culture and agenda. The Aeco/PNW Book Lead will oversee the Value Trading and Asset Portfolio in the Aeco/PNW region. The leader will manage the team currently consisting of 2 value traders, 2 asset traders, and will manage their own book of risk. The role will trade Natural Gas Futures, Basis and Swaps, within the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical, and internal compliance standards. The individual and their team will be responsible for market making across WCSB and PNW Basis Points. This individual will be responsible for supporting the Storage and Transportation portfolio’s strategies and supporting the Aeco/PNW’s Marketing and Origination efforts.
Key Accountabilities
As a Trading Leader in the Calgary office responsible for setting the tone and expectations of BP’s Values and Behaviors along with our Compliance agenda, the key accountabilities include:
- Responsible for value trading Aeco, WCSB, and PNW markets
- Manage financial and physical gas positions in the forward market
- Make markets on WCSB and PNW markets
- Support Marketing and Origination efforts in the Aeco/PNW Region
- Assist Physical Transportation and Storage strategies
- Manage Value Traders and Asset Traders on team
- Set overall asset strategy with the Asset Trader and Marketing and Origination to support and develop our asset web and customer business
- Working with Compliance, Regulatory, Legal teams to ensure reports are operating within bp’s guidelines and standards
- Steer regulatory agenda in region
Essential Education
BA in finance, BComm, or related fields.
Essential Experience & Job Requirements
- Direct Experience managing a trading book
- Minimum 8 yrs physical & financial gas trading experience in WCSB and PNW markets and/or Overseeing a Regional Trading book
- Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments
- Experience developing traders
- Experience with Strategy Development
- Risk Management Expertise
Desirable Criteria
- Quantitative analytical experience highly preferred
- Understanding of non-linear structures
- Experience in dispute resolution
- Deep Knowledge of the physical grid in the region
Why join us
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.