Trading Lead - East Canada

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!As a Trading Leader the role will require leading by example and holding the Calgary office accountable for living up to BP’s Values and Behaviors as well as our Compliance culture and agenda. The Eastern Canada Book Lead will oversee the Value Trading and Asset Portfolio in the Eastern Canada region. The leader will manage the team currently consisting of 2 value traders, 2 asset traders, and will manage their own book of risk. The role will trade Natural Gas Futures, Basis and Swaps, within the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical, and internal compliance standards. The individual and their team will be responsible for market making across Eastern Canada and Midwest Basis Points. This individual will be responsible for supporting the Storage and Transportation portfolio’s strategies and supporting the Eastern Canada and Midwest Marketing and Origination efforts.

Responsible for value trading Eastern Canada and Midwest markets

Manage financial and physical gas positions in the forward market

Make markets on Eastern Canada and Midwest markets

Support Marketing and Origination efforts in the Eastern Canada and Midwest Region

Assist Physical Transportation and Storage strategies

Manage Value Traders and Asset Traders on team

Set overall asset strategy with the Asset Trader and Marketing and Origination to support and develop our asset web and customer business

Working with Compliance, Regulatory, Legal teams to ensure reports are operating within bp’s guidelines and standards

Steer regulatory agenda in region

Direct Experience managing a trading book

Minimum 8 yrs physical & financial gas trading experience in Eastern Canada and Midwest markets and/or Overseeing a Regional Trading book

Solid understanding of trading financial and physical natural gas instruments

Experience developing traders

Experience with Strategy Development

Risk Management Expertise

Quantitative analytical experience highly preferred

Understanding of non-linear structures

Experience in dispute resolution

Deep Knowledge of the physical grid in the region

BA in finance, BComm, or related fields.