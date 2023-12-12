Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for supporting the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that trading transactions are entered correctly into the relevant systems, working with schedulers to help manage movements and analyse transactions and providing market intelligence to influence trading decisions.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Role synopsis
Part of bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S), the Refining & Products Trading Europe (RPTE) Operations team is dedicated to managing risk and maximising commercial value through collaboration and sharing of detailed knowledge with both internal and external parties.
The Trading Operations Analyst will be part of a team that is responsible for a diverse range of activity in support of bp’s Trading & Shipping organisation. We are an amazing team of highly skilled leaders, operators and ‘optimisers’ from diverse backgrounds who have the unique role of executing safe, compliant, and commercial energy movements in direct support of trading activity for bp.
Trading at bp covers physical, paper and refinery coordination elements of operations across a large geographical region and deals with a wide variety of cultures and disciplines. Operations are an integral team within the trading business ensuring delivery of the bp group strategic priorities.
The successful applicant for this role will reconcile system and physical-stock location inventories and will also support Operations bench activities as required to contribute to team priorities.
Refining & Products Trading Europe strives to be recognised industry wide as the ‘Employer of Choice’ and an equal opportunity provider.
Key accountabilities
Inventory
Essential experience and job requirements
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.