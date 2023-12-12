This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that trading transactions are entered correctly into the relevant systems, working with schedulers to help manage movements and analyse transactions and providing market intelligence to influence trading decisions.



Job Description:

Role synopsis

Part of bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S), the Refining & Products Trading Europe (RPTE) Operations team is dedicated to managing risk and maximising commercial value through collaboration and sharing of detailed knowledge with both internal and external parties.

The Trading Operations Analyst will be part of a team that is responsible for a diverse range of activity in support of bp’s Trading & Shipping organisation. We are an amazing team of highly skilled leaders, operators and ‘optimisers’ from diverse backgrounds who have the unique role of executing safe, compliant, and commercial energy movements in direct support of trading activity for bp.

Trading at bp covers physical, paper and refinery coordination elements of operations across a large geographical region and deals with a wide variety of cultures and disciplines. Operations are an integral team within the trading business ensuring delivery of the bp group strategic priorities.

The successful applicant for this role will reconcile system and physical-stock location inventories and will also support Operations bench activities as required to contribute to team priorities.

Refining & Products Trading Europe strives to be recognised industry wide as the ‘Employer of Choice’ and an equal opportunity provider.

Key accountabilities



Inventory

To work with trading operators to execute timely Operators Work Bench (OWB) shipment/parcel representations with respect to: loss and gain reconciliation adjustments; rebranding; re-grading; house deal operations; blending operations. Investigate and resolve all discrepancies within OWB, advising trading operators to ensure parcels are correctly recorded

Check the daily movement figures against external systems and make sure the correct figures are in OWB and on the movements as this may have a knock-on effect on blends

Review the list of in-transits and, where needed, update OWB and do a manual UOM adjustment in SAP. This includes the checking for I-docs

Ensure that month end preparation and activities are completed on time then reconcile book inventory with physical stock statements to achieve accurate inventory reporting

General

Support continuous improvement across the team through process improvement, automation, and digitisation

Essential experience and job requirements

Knowledge and experience of using bp’s in-house OWB system

Recent and/or current experience of carrying out month end stock inventory reconciliations

Strong and proven organisational skills

•Strong and proven written communication skills

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Performance Bias - takes responsibility for achieving, challenging safety, environment, and business goals. – Basic Application

Business Awareness - displays awareness of the broader impact of actions on colleagues, community, and environment. - Basic Application

Leading People - Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment. – Awareness.

Partnership and Teamwork - Actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners, or networks. - Basic Application

Wise Decisions - Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them. – Basic Application

Innovation - Thinks outside the normal parameters, takes unusual perspectives on situations, challenges



