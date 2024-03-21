Trading Operations Executive - Crude Oil

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

bp Trading and Shipping – Refining and Products Trading (T&S RPT) is the supply and trading arm of bp and is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery and chemical feedstock and currencies. Using on our unique expertise and insights, we are leading buyer and seller of spot cargoes, with a focus on responsiveness and the introduction of new products to keep the world’s energy moving. T&S RPT supports other bp businesses by providing a driven supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. Our trading business delivers gross margin through our entrepreneurial trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. T&S RPT’s vision is to grow the supply and trading business into an industry-leading organization that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. T&S RPT is a multifaceted environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of bp's commercial activities.

You will be part of the larger Trading Operations team and reporting to the Team Lead, Crude Operations for T&S RPT. The bench strives to extract maximum value through effective stock inventory management and timely scheduling of deliveries to end receivers, as well as optimizing cargo matching and tanker berthing/delivery schedule. These operational objectives are aligned with our bp Values & Behaviors, which are to be achieved with no compromise to bp’s operating standards.

Key Accountabilities

Ensuring all operations activities are conducted in compliance with relevant HSSE and operating standards

Working closely with bp Shipping to ensure that the business aligns with Group Marine Policy

Collaborating with the Finance & Risk teams to provide assurance and control on trading processes and procedures

Scheduling the movement for Crude, and efficiently coordinate and optimize operation

Maintaining timely and accurate records in the relevant systems

Working with the traders, originators and marketers to implement new trading/marketing strategies and enhance the value of existing strategies

Collaborating with the regional offices on operational decisions & resolution of issues

Supporting ancillary invoice and payment processing to shipowners, service providers and surveyors

Proactive management and recovery of demurrage and ancillary costs

Developing, maintaining and enhancing the relationships with third parties / companies / associates, including terminals, shipping companies, surveyors, and Marketing businesses

Providing market intelligence to support analytics, marketer and traders’ understanding of market activity

Supporting local or group initiatives and projects, as required, that enhance value

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Operational experience with a consistent track record of delivering commercial value

Ability to implement the compliance & HSSE requirements relating to operations

Supply and logistics knowledge with experience in handling tank storage, pipeline scheduling and truck deliveries

Solid understanding of domestic processes and documentation

Strong Analytical Skills and Commercial Awareness

Strong teammate, proactive and assertive

Strong interpersonal skills and able to build and maintain successful relationships

Strong Communication skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



