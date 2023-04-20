Trading Operations Executive (Naphtha)

Job summary

T&S Global Oil – Eastern Hemisphere (GO-EH) is the supply and trading arm of bp and is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery and chemical feedstock and currencies. Leveraging on our unique expertise and insights, we are leading buyer and seller of spot cargoes, with a focus on responsiveness and the introduction of new products to keep the world’s energy moving. GO-EH supports other bp businesses by providing a competitive supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. Our trading business delivers gross margin through our entrepreneurial trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. GO-EH’s vision is to grow the Eastern Hemisphere supply and trading business into an industry-leading organization that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. GO-EH is a dynamic environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of BP's commercial activities.



We are seeking an applicant to fill the position of Trading Operations, based in Singapore. The successful candidate will be part of the larger Trading Operations team and reporting to the Team Lead, Lights Operations for GO-EH. The bench aims to extract maximum value through effective stock inventory management and timely scheduling of deliveries to end receivers, as well as optimizing cargo matching and tanker berthing/delivery schedule. These operational objectives are aligned with our BP Values & Behaviors, which are to be achieved with no compromise to BP’s operating standard.

The successful candidate will be a member of the T&S EH Operations team supporting the wider GO-EH Operations, with primary focus on Naphtha and Petchem businesses and activities. The successful candidate will work closely with all stakeholders across GO-EH - where applicable - and will be responsible for:



• Ensuring all operations activities are conducted in compliance with relevant HSSE and operating standards

• Working closely with BP Shipping to ensure that the business complies with Group Marine Policy

• Interfacing with the Finance & Risk teams to provide assurance and control on trading processes and procedures

• Scheduling the movement for Crude, and efficiently coordinate and optimize operation

• Maintaining timely and accurate records in the relevant systems

• Working with the traders, originators and marketers to implement new trading/marketing strategies and maximize the value of existing strategies

• Interfacing with the regional offices on operational decisions & resolution of issues

• Supporting ancillary invoice and payment processing to shipowners, service providers and surveyors

• Proactive management and recovery of demurrage and ancillary costs

• Developing, maintaining and enhancing the relationships with third parties / companies / associates, including terminals, shipping companies, surveyors, and Marketing businesses

• Providing market intelligence to support analytics, marketer and traders’ understanding of market activity

• Supporting local or group initiatives and projects, as required, that enhance value



Requirements

University degree or diploma holder preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviors and a strong track record of high performance and contribution

Knowledge of the energy trading industry (preferred)

Previous operational experience with a proven track record of delivering commercial value

Ability to implement the compliance & HSSE requirements relating to operations

Supply and logistics knowledge with experience in handling tank storage, pipeline scheduling and truck deliveries

Strong knowledge of domestic processes and documentation

Strong Analytical Skills and Commercial Awareness

Strong team player, proactive and assertive

Strong interpersonal skills and able to build and maintain successful relationships

Strong Communication skills

