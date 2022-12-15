Trading Operations Team Lead

Job summary

The Trading & Shipping RPTA Operations Team is primarily responsible for leading logistics for crude, handling product logistics out of our refineries, suppling products to customers, and supporting the trading business.

As a member of the Operations Leadership Team, the Operations Team Lead is responsible for:

Ensuring the smooth, compliant, and silent running of the operations teams.

Day-to-day line management of individual contributors within RPT Americas operations

Leading key internal and external relationships, supporting commercial, functional, and cross regional stakeholder relationships.

Delivery of commercial value to the organization.

What you will deliver:

Effective leadership of the RPTA Operations Teams is broadly but not exclusively defined as:

Ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business.

Improve commercial performance through providing outstanding operations support to trading and bp assets.

Responsible for achieving the correct balance in terms of headcount, skills and proficiencies across the team.

Building enduring capability through the development and training needs of direct reports

Ensuring key messages are communicated and understood by the team in an effective and consistent manner.

To role model our Values and Behaviours and ensure the team are aligned behind them.

Ownership of key interfaces within the organization including representing Operations in new business integration.

Collaborate across Operations benches to best utilize resources while creatively addressing development and coverage

Responsible for the delivery of the teams Focus Goals

Responsible for ensuring that the team works effectively in a culture of compliance, risk management, rigorous execution and control.

Responsible for ensuring that the team operates within the delegations of authority limits and operates to the HSSE standards as advised by the Company and the Business

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelors degree required.

Demonstrates a track record of strong leadership skills.

Previous experience in Crude or Products operations

Ability to drive commercial value within the organization

Experience in leading and working cross-function, cross-business, internationally and with multicultural teams.

Strong strategic mind set with understanding of managing risks and implications of the business / people decisions.

Ability to identify and adapt resource allocation to meet changing business needs

Identifying key issues in a sophisticated situation, adapting quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and relating stakeholders through changes effectively

Demonstrates ability to identify, inspire change, and simplification within a team

Demonstrates ability to deliver a compliant and control culture within a team

Previous exposure to a fast pace, high energy trading environment is a plus

You will work with:

A culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!