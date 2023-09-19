Trading Operations Team Lead

The Trading & Shipping RPTA Operations Team is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and managing movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant, and commercial operations. The Operations Team Lead: - Ensures the team adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards while delivering commercial optimization and value to the organization. - Delivery and adherence to the Global Operational Framework - Day-to-day line management of individual contributors within RPT Americas operations. You will lead a team of operators who support GLights trading and commercial activity. You will work collaboratively managing key internal and external relationships, supporting commercial and functional team member relationships.
The Trading & Shipping RPTA Operations Team is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and managing movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant, and commercial operations.
Effective leadership of the RPTA Operations Teams broadly but not exclusively defined as:
The RPT Operations organization is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce.
Your key team members connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but include the commercial teams (traders, marketers, originators), counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including HSE, compliance, regulatory, finance and risk, and other business units including C&P and P&O.
Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
