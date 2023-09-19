Trading Operations Team Lead

Job summary

The Trading & Shipping RPTA Operations Team is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and managing movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant, and commercial operations. The Operations Team Lead: - Ensures the team adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards while delivering commercial optimization and value to the organization. - Delivery and adherence to the Global Operational Framework - Day-to-day line management of individual contributors within RPT Americas operations. You will lead a team of operators who support GLights trading and commercial activity. You will work collaboratively managing key internal and external relationships, supporting commercial and functional team member relationships.

Key accountabilities:

Effective leadership of the RPTA Operations Teams broadly but not exclusively defined as:

Ensure safe, compliant, and commercial operations supporting the products trading and commercial business. Accountable for ensuring that the team operates within the delegations of authority limits and adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards.

Improve commercial performance through ensuring team is providing world-class outstanding operations, preventing profit/exposure loss, and capturing improvement or optimization opportunities.

Ensure RPT Operations delivery of and adherence to the Global Operational Framework and understanding of how it links to bp's overall strategy and risk management framework. Collaboration across functions, business units, and regions is necessary to achieve.

Ownership of key interfaces within the organization including representing Operations in new business integration. In addition, identify and drive continuous improvement in process performance and eliminate inefficiencies

Collaborate across RPT Operations teams to best apply resources while creatively addressing development and coverage plans.

Build a positive impact across wider RPT Operations through high level of thought leadership. Provide coaching, mentoring, training, development.

Essential education:

Bachelors degree required

Essential experience:

Demonstrate a track record of strong leadership skills.

Strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills

Previous experience in trading operations with understanding of multiple modes of transportation including but not limited to marine, terminal, pipeline, rail, truck and blending operations is ideal.

Proven ability to identify key issues in a complex situation, adapt quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and relate stakeholders through changes effectively.

Demonstrate ability to drive commercial value within the organization.

Understanding of risk management and financial impacts.

Shown ability to lead cross-function, cross-business, internationally and with multicultural teams.

Demonstrate ability to deliver a compliant and control culture within a team

Previous exposure to a fast pace, high energy trading environment.

Understanding of wider bench portfolio and strategy a plus.

You will work with:

The RPT Operations organization is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce.

Your key team members connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but include the commercial teams (traders, marketers, originators), counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including HSE, compliance, regulatory, finance and risk, and other business units including C&P and P&O.

Why join us:

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.