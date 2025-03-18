Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Trading Operations team sits within Supply Trading & Shipping and is responsible for supporting the trading business. Operations have a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly, technical expertise is provided, and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner in order to provide full support to others dependent on such information in order to maintain an efficient and compliant process. The team manages the logistics of a deal to BP’s best commercial advantage whilst ensuring that all safety, contractual and Group assurance obligations are met.

The Trading Operations Team Lead ensures the team adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards while delivering commercial optimization and value to the organization. You will lead a team of Trading Operators working closely with commercial teams to activity is managed robustly and optimized within the strategy of the organization.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure safe, compliant, and commercial operations supporting the products trading and supply business. Accountable for ensuring that the team operates within the delegations of authority limits and adheres to HSE, regulatory, and compliance standards.

Enhance commercial performance through ensuring team is providing outstanding operations, preventing profit/exposure loss, and capturing value add or optimization opportunities.

Ensure RPT Operations delivery of and adherence to the Global Operational Framework and understanding of how it links to bp's overall strategy and risk management framework. Collaboration across functions, business units, and regions is necessary to achieve.

Ownership of key interfaces within the organization including representing Operations in new business integration. In addition, identify and drive continuous improvement in process performance and eliminate inefficiencies

Collaborate across RPT Operations teams to best use resources while creatively addressing development and coverage plans.

Create a positive impact across wider RPT Operations. Provide coaching, mentoring, training, development to wider operations organization.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

Previous experience in commercial operations (i.e. trading, supply chain) with an understanding of operations in the low carbon/renewables space.

Demonstrate a track record of strong leadership skills.

Strong organizational, communication and interpersonal skills.

Proven ability to lead cross-function, cross-business, or cross-regional team.

Preferred qualifications

Proven ability to manage supply and product quality disruptions, identify key issues in a complex situation, apt quickly using the resources available to lead the Operations team and work with stakeholders through changes effectively.

Demonstrate ability to drive commercial value within the organization. Understanding of risk management and financial impacts.

Previous exposure to a fast pace, high energy trading environment.

Understanding of wider bench portfolio and strategy a plus.

About bp

How much do we pay (Base)? (123,000.00 - 176,000.00) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting



