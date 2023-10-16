Trading Operations Technical Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The trading teams in bp Trading & Shipping (T&S), Refining & Products Trading Europe (RPTE) are one of three regional performance units in T&S and are primarily responsible for marketing bp’s exploration production throughout the region, sourcing crude for our refineries, trading on behalf of our associates, and supporting our refinery assets to maximise commercial performance.Operations are a vital part of T&S, and in RPTE this includes physical, paper and refinery coordination elements of operations across a large geographical region and deals with a wide variety of cultures and subject areas. The Operations team comprises of Trading Operations, Voyage Operations, Cargo Assurance, Demurrage, Doc. Admin, Commercial Analysts, Inventory Analysts and Shipping Coordination. The trading operations team ensures that the entire process runs efficiently, technical expertise is provided, and valuable data and information is collected, entered, and forwarded in a timely manner to maintain an efficient and compliant process. The team handles the logistics of a deal to BP’s best commercial advantage whilst ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met.



As member of the operations extended leadership team, the Trading Operations Team Leader is responsible for ensuring the smooth, compliant, and efficient running of their team. Leading important front office, functional and cross regional relationships.

In the role, you will be empowered to:

Build the technical and operational capability of operators, including the training of new joiners, fostering of learning, and encouraging the sharing of knowledge.

Supporting the bench strategy in day-to-day operations, as well as providing out of hours' coverage as the need arises by the individual bench.

Supporting operators in complex operational scenarios, encouraging people to speak up, and sharing findings with the wider operations community for future learning.

Supporting crossbench training and capability upskilling as part of the Tech Lead community.

Ownership operational input for bench related new business activity (to include NAI’s), through regular engagement with both the front office and the functions.

Collaborate with support functions as the need arises for operations i.e., Tax, Commodity Risk.

Coordinating and running of weekly technical meetings including delivery of key messages to the bench.

Root cause analysis-based incident reporting and risk management where required for operations.

Supporting the delivery of the trading strategy through technical input to improve value.

Working with the operations team to develop and embed 'our beliefs’ within the team.

Supporting and where required lead in continuous improvement initiatives and projects across operations.

Lead on ensuring strict Trading Operations adherence to the T&S and RPTE Risk Management Report and the associated Trading Operations Risk Register, with a keen focus on ensuring key purple risks barriers are maintained through adherence to Group, T&S and RPTE Trading Operations policies and procedures and self-verification of these barriers.

Lead in the reporting of key ops metrics & key performance indicators through the Ops Performance Management Key Performance Indicator app to support and ensure Trading Operations are performing against our Operations Framework and specific strategic goals

Demonstrate strong operational capability, as well as expertise in oil trading operations (cargo and /or barges).

Strong operational knowledge of risk, compliance, HSSE (health, safety, security environment) and shipping.

Demonstrate a successful record of delivering commercial value

Experienced people leader with strong communicate and team motivational skills.

Strong skills in formulating and stragety implementation

Ability to achieve operation and business goals through negotiating, influencing, systematic planning and effective management of available resources

Demonstrate strong analytical and problem solving skills

Confidence to positively challenge and be courageous with all collaborators.

High attention to operational detail

Proven track record of relationship building in front office environment and with external counter parties

Having a strategic mind set as well as understanding / handling risks and implications of the business / people decisions.

Identifying key issues in a complex situation, adapting quickly using the resources available to lead the operations team and relating collaborators through changes effectively

Ability to identify and lead change within a team.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



