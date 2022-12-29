Job summary

The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver bp's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mentality to optimize decisions that improve profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

The Trading Operator in Cherry Point plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

Key accountabilities:

Manage the safe and compliant movement of products or feedstocks via various modes of transportation.

Be flexible and willing to learn multiple modes of transportation and commodities to support the team.

Troubleshoot problems including timing, quality, supply, delivery, weather. Deeply understand your supply chain.

Maintain a commercial mentality to see opportunities to optimize profits or lower costs.

Develop strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Maintain accurate data in the system of record. Understand your role and provide attention to detail.

Work closely with back office and front office teams to ensure financial accuracy.

Identify process efficiencies and support the implementation of change.

Create a positive environment across operations by sharing ideas and best practices with a One Team approach.

Essential education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential experience and job requirements:

Effective interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete tasks in fast paced environment

Ability to manage across multiple interfaces and stakeholders

Strong interpersonal skills (verbal and written)

Desirable experience:

Strong bias for action

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Managing time and pressure in a multifaceted environment

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

Ability to proactively manage day to day issues

Ability to foresee potential problems and engaging others as necessary in resolution

Commercial acumen aptitude

Knowledge of refining, shipping, or terminal operations

Basic understanding of physical trading and related terms and activities

You will work with:

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!