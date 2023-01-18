Grade H - Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.
T&S RPTE Oil Operations team has the following focus statement - ‘Oil Operations: Experts in Oil Movement’
The Oil Operations team is dedicated to managing the risk and maximising the commercial value of each individual trade through collaboration and sharing of detailed knowledge with both internal and external parties. As a result of many years hard work and dedication to BP’s core values, the team has built a reputation which identifies them as the safest and most efficient oil transporters and earned global recognition as the ‘experts in oil movement’.
Trading Operations (part of Oil Operations) is approximately 60 people responsible for providing deal management post trader execution ensuring that all contractual and operational requirements are fully met. The RPTE Trading Operations Team covers Crude, Products, Bio-Fuels, Chemicals, Marine and Base Oils; as such it plays a major part in the delivery of the targets and objectives. In support of the global trading books the team has key relationships with teams in the US and Singapore.
The Trading Operator manages the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. Trading Operators also have a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner.
Key accountabilities
