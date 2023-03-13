Job summary

The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver BP's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our equity production, refineries, customer networks, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mindset to optimize decisions that improve profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

The Trading Operator plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skillsets to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

Key accountabilities:

Manage the safe and compliant movement of crude via various modes of transportation

Troubleshoot operational and logistical constraints. Deeply understand the activity you cover

Develop and leverage strong relationships with key internal and external stakeholders

Maintain accurate data in the system of record. Understand your role and provide attention to detail

Identify opportunities to optimize commercial value or lower costs

Represent operations in support of new business activity

Willingness to learn multiple modes of transportation and commodities to support the team

Proactively identify/drive areas of continuous improvement to enhance efficiency through automation

Provide training and mentorship to less experienced operators

Tackle special projects when needed

Essential education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 5 years of prior experience scheduling crude and/or products

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints

Strong communication and relationship management skills

Desirable Criteria:

Strong bias for action

Ability to thrive in a dynamic and constantly evolving environment

Strong commercial acumen

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

You Will Work With:

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, counterparties, service providers, inspectors, as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.