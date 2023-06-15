Trading Operator Blender

Blenders play a meaningful role in executing trading strategies, asset strategies, and overall supply chain processes. The Gasoline Blender role is responsible for adding value by optimizing product quality through gasoline and component blending as well as the movement of products by barge, vessel, pipeline, truck and rail. Blenders are a critical operational interface with business partners both internally and externally and play a vital role to the overall operation of BP's assets while providing commercial direction to the team. Gasoline Scheduler/Blender roles are fast paced and demanding roles that require individuals to have the ability to provide direction to others when needed, including outside of office hours. These roles also work with the Trading and Customer & Products teams, strengthening the linkage across the value chain.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
