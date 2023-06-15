Trading Operator Blender

Job summary

Blenders play a meaningful role in executing trading strategies, asset strategies, and overall supply chain processes. The Gasoline Blender role is responsible for adding value by optimizing product quality through gasoline and component blending as well as the movement of products by barge, vessel, pipeline, truck and rail. Blenders are a critical operational interface with business partners both internally and externally and play a vital role to the overall operation of BP's assets while providing commercial direction to the team. Gasoline Scheduler/Blender roles are fast paced and demanding roles that require individuals to have the ability to provide direction to others when needed, including outside of office hours. These roles also work with the Trading and Customer & Products teams, strengthening the linkage across the value chain.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Responsible for providing 24/7 direction to 3rd party terminal operation regarding bp activity, scheduling all movements in and out of the terminal utilizing multiple modes of transport. This role holds the primary responsibility for bp Light Ends activity in the Midwest region. The responsibilities include improving product value, managing product quality and compliance, inventories, terminal operations and relationships.

Execute profitability objectives of Traders and Business Units by identifying and implementing commercial opportunities. Communicate positions and provisions effectively to critical internal partners.

Build and maintain relationships with external personnel. Utilize these relationships to help execute strategy. Talk to numerous external personnel including counterparts, inspection personnel, terminal personnel, barge operators and others ensuring execution of strategy and continuous improvement to BP’s Operations.

Identify and implement alternatives during planned or unplanned disruptions considering the commercial impact of these decisions.

Perform system scheduling activities, support inventory analyst and settlement activities. Responsible to ensure inventory variance is within acceptable tolerances. When outside of tolerance, work with others both internally and externally to resolve.

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree is required

Essential experience and job requirements:

Candidate to have prior blending and scheduling experience.

Engage with numerous internal and external customers, constantly maintaining BP’s Core values.

Proficiency in communication skills.

Demonstrate a strong bias for action, taking the initiative to seek continuous improvement.

Ability to work under pressure, managing competing priorities accurately and timely

Strong analytical skills, with an emphasis on Microsoft Excel.

Commercially focused but balanced with a bias towards safe & compliant execution.

Ability to recognize the feasibility of trading opportunities given the current operating environment and provide strong and constructive feedback to the trading benches.

Desirable criteria:

Prior Gasoline Blending experience.

Knowledge of gasoline specifications, gasoline components, terminal operations.

Experience with Front Office Trading terms and activities.

Knowledge of all or some of the following markets; Gulf Coast, Midwest, East Coast, West Coast Gasoline Grades and logistics.

Desire and ability to advance career in a commercially focused role over several years.

Ability to demonstrate leadership and ownership in the NGL & Light Ends Blending space

Why join bp?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.