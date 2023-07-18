Trading Operator (Fuel Oil)

Job summary

T&S Global Oil – Eastern Hemisphere (GO-EH) is the supply and trading arm of bp and is our face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery and chemical feedstock and currencies. Leveraging on our unique expertise and insights, we are leading buyer and seller of spot cargoes, with a focus on responsiveness and the introduction of new products to keep the world’s energy moving. GO-EH supports other bp businesses by providing a competitive supply and trading function that covers Oil, Chemicals, Power and Gas as well as a suite of risk management tools. Our trading business delivers gross margin through our entrepreneurial trading activities and the optimization of blending and shipping operations. GO-EH’s vision is to grow the Eastern Hemisphere supply and trading business into an industry-leading organization that is not only profitable and safe but also one that respects the environment and communities that we operate in. GO-EH is a dynamic environment as it is market driven and at the forefront of BP's commercial activities.We are seeking an applicant to fill the position of Trading Operations, based in Singapore. The successful candidate will be part of the larger Trading Operations team and reporting to the Team Lead, Lights Operations for GO-EH. The bench aims to extract maximum value through effective stock inventory management and timely scheduling of deliveries to end receivers, as well as optimizing cargo matching and tanker berthing/delivery schedule. These operational objectives are aligned with our BP Values & Behaviors, which are to be achieved with no compromise to BP’s operating standards.

The incumbent will be a member of the Trading Operations team. The Trading Operations Executive will work closely with T&S Traders, BP Shipping, and Marketing teams across GO-EH - where applicable – and will be responsible for:-

All operations activities are conducted in compliance with relevant HSSE and operating standards

Working closely with BP Shipping to ensure then the business complies with BP Shipping policyInterfacing with Contracts, Trade Control, Financial Operations and Credit teams to provide assurance on trading processes and procedures

Scheduling the movement of petroleum products to the customer

Maintaining timely and accurate records in the relevant systems

Monitoring stocks at the terminalsWorking with traders to implement new trading strategies and maximize the value of existing strategies

Proactive management and recovery of demurrage and oil loss costs

Developing, maintaining and enhancing the relationships with third parties/companies/associates, including terminals, shipping brokers, surveyors and Marketing businesses

Providing market intelligence to support analytics and traders’ understanding of market activity

Essential Education

A university degree or diploma holder preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviors and a strong track record of high performance and contribution

Essential Experience and Job Qualifications:

Strong Interpersonal skills

Strong Communication skillsAbility to build and maintain successful relationships

Proven team player, proactive and assertive

Strong analytical skills and commercial awareness

Prior working experience in a trading operations environment with blending skill would be an advantage

Prior knowledge in heavy distillates would be an advantage

Knowledge of the energy trading industry (good to have)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



