Responsible for managing the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage whilst ensuring all contractual and group compliance obligations are met, acting as a key operational collaborate with internal and external partners, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.
The Trading Operator manages the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. Trading Operators also have a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner. This provides support to many other teams within T&S allowing effective management of the business.RPTE strives to be recognised industry wide as the ‘Employer of Choice’.
Trading Operators come from a wide variety of backgrounds with differing levels of experience and expertise, which is beneficial when considering the width of the role. It would be good but not essential if you already have some operational experience and a good working knowledge of the energy trading and shipping environment or a good knowledge of refinery operations and blending.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
