Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver BP's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and coordinating physical movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant and commercial operations. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mentality to optimize decisions that improve profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties.The successful candidate will work on the RPTA operations team in Houston supporting the GLights commercial team. You will be responsible primarily for marine activity but will be expected to develop broad operations skills for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Deliver safe and compliant movement of NGLs and products on a daily basis.

Apply commercial competence to identify opportunities to optimize value and lower costs.

Demonstrate a strong bias for action. Use good judgment to pragmatically apply best practice and standards.

Proactively troubleshoot complex issues. Foresee potential issues and engage others as necessary in resolution.

Understand how wider area of activity creates value for BP and translate into decisions that considers broader implications beyond the short term.

Focus on continuous improvement opportunities to improve efficiency while removing redundancy and duplication.

Develop and maintain network with internal and external partners.

Participate in additional projects when needed.

Essential education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

Minimum 3 years of prior working experience in energy industry, supply chain, or commodities scheduling experience

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints.

Strong communication and relationship management skills

Desirable criteria:

Strong bias for action

Previous exposure to fast pace, high energy trading environment

Strong commercial competence

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

You will work with:

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key partners generally include the commercial teams (traders, marketers, originators), counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including HSE.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.