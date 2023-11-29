This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, managing a proprietary trading book, initiating and maintaining positions based on current market conditions, delivering transactions and providing market access for the compliance and trading needs of BP’s assets.



Job Description:

The Trading Operator manages the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. Trading Operators also have a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner. This provides support to many other teams within T&S allowing effective management of the business.RPTE strives to be recognised industry wide as the ‘Employer of Choice’.

Key accountabilities

You will be responsible for the contractual and financial performance of sales and purchase agreements. This will involve working closely with traders to maximise profits and minimise losses on trades

. Trading Operators are required to nominate oil movements and prepare all documentation instructions. •

• Where appropriate you will appoint Cargo Assurance and/or independent inspectorsof pre-finance and work with the credit teams to administer letters of credit, where appropriate

Individuals will develop strong working relationships with traders, third parties, associates and otherT&S departments.

You will be required to enter into the Trading Operations system of record, Operations Workbench (OWB), timely and accurate data entry of shipments and voyages.

The team actively assist in the design and development of the systems that the business will be implementing for the future benefit of T&S and you may be requested to support and test new releases to ensure the system is fit for purpose.

As part of your role you may be required to track stock positions within BP owned and third party tankage.

You will be expected to have a thorough understanding of contractual agreements as well as our commercial position with respect to third party term contracts

Essential experience and job requirements

Trading Operators come from a wide variety of backgrounds with differing levels of experience and expertise, which is beneficial when considering the width of the role. It would be good but not essential if you already have some operational experience and a good working knowledge of the energy trading and shipping environment or a good knowledge of refinery operations and blending.

You should be able to demonstrate or have a proven track record encompassing the following key foundation skills:

Strong commercial instinct•Flexible and open thinker

Pro-active and independent worker

Ability to work under pressure•Ability to prioritise and organise work

Ability to work to numerous and frequent deadlines

A strong team player•Attention to detail•Influencing skills

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value•Business Awareness - takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers, & the organisation •Partnership and Teamwork - actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft your career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

