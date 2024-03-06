This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

T&S RPTE Oil Operations team has the following focus statement - ‘Oil Operations: Experts in Oil Movement’

The Oil Operations team is dedicated to managing the risk and maximising the commercial value of each individual trade through collaboration and sharing of detailed knowledge with both internal and external parties. As a result of many years hard work and dedication to BP’s core values of safety, courage, one team, respect and excellence, the team has built a reputation which identifies them as the safest and most efficient oil transporters and earned global recognition as the ‘experts in oil movement’.

Trading Operations (part of Oil Operations) is approximately 60 people responsible for providing deal management post trader execution ensuring that all contractual and operational requirements are fully met. The RPTE Trading Operations Team covers Crude, Products, Bio-Fuels, Chemicals, Marine and Base Oils; as such it plays a major part in the delivery of the targets and objectives. In support of the global trading books the team has key relationships with teams in the US and Singapore.

The Trading Operator manages the logistics of a deal to BP's best commercial advantage, ensuring that all contractual and group assurance obligations are met. Trading Operators also have a key role to play in ensuring that the front to back process runs smoothly and that valuable data and information is collected, entered and forwarded in a timely manner. This provides support to many other teams within T&S allowing effective management of the business.

RPTE strives to be recognised industry wide as the ‘Employer of Choice’.

Key accountabilities

You will be responsible for the contractual and financial performance of sales and purchase agreements. This will involve working closely with traders to maximise profits and minimise losses on trades.

Trading Operators are required to nominate oil movements and prepare all documentation instructions.

Where appropriate you will appoint Cargo Assurance and/or independent inspectors.

An essential part of the role is to monitor all liftings, maintaining awareness of demurrage implications and investigating outturn losses.

It will be essential to adhere to HSSE and BP Shipping policies.

Trading Operators will recognise and understand concepts of pre-finance and work with the credit teams to administer letters of credit, where appropriate.

Individuals will develop strong working relationships with traders, third parties, associates and otherT&S departments.

You will be required to enter in to the Trading Operations system of record, Operations Workbench (OWB), timely and accurate data entry of shipments and voyages.

The team actively assist in the design and development of the systems that the business will be implementing for the future benefit of T&S and you may be requested to support and test new releases to ensure the system is fit for purpose.

As part of your role you may be required to track stock positions within BP owned and third party tankage.

You will be expected to have a thorough understanding of contractual agreements as well as our commercial position with respect to third party term contracts.

Essential education N/A

Essential experience and job requirements

Trading Operators come from a wide variety of backgrounds with differing levels of experience and expertise, which is beneficial when considering the width of the role. It would be good but not essential if you already have some operational experience and a good working knowledge of the energy trading and shipping environment or a good knowledge of refinery operations and blending.

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent record encompassing the following key foundation skills:

Strong commercial instinct

Flexible and open thinker

Pro-active and independent worker

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to prioritise and organise work

Ability to work to numerous and frequent deadlines

A strong teammate

Attention to detail

Influencing skills

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value

Business Awareness - takes account of inter-relationships between customers, suppliers, & the organisation

Partnership and Collaboration - actively engages and respects the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.