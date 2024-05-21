Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

The Trading Operator is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and coordinating physical movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant and commercial operations. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial approach to optimize decisions that increase profitability or lower costs.

The successful candidate will work on the RPTA operations team in Houston supporting the GLights commercial team. You will be responsible primarily for rail activity but will be expected to develop broad operations skills for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

Main Responsibilities

Deliver safe and compliant movement of NGLs and products regularly.

Apply commercial competence to identify opportunities to optimize value and lower costs.

Demonstrate a strong bias for action. Use good judgment to pragmatically apply best practise and standards.

Proactively troubleshoot complex issues. Foresee potential issues and engage others as necessary in resolution.

Understand how wider area of activity crafts value for BP and translate into decisions that considers broader implications beyond the short term.

Focus on continuous improvement opportunities to enhance efficiency removing redundancy and duplication.

Develop and maintain network with internal and external customers.

Participate in additional projects when needed.

Bachelor's Degree

Minimum 3 years of prior working experience in energy industry, supply chain, or commodities scheduling experience mainly with rail and other transportation

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints.

Strong communication and relationship management skills

Strong bias for action

Previous exposure to fast pace, high energy trading environment

Strong commercial competence

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.