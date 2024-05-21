Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!
Job Summary
The Trading Operator is primarily responsible for supporting the trading business by planning and coordinating physical movements from supply to delivery through safe, efficient, compliant and commercial operations. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial approach to optimize decisions that increase profitability or lower costs.
The successful candidate will work on the RPTA operations team in Houston supporting the GLights commercial team. You will be responsible primarily for rail activity but will be expected to develop broad operations skills for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.
Main Responsibilities
Job Requirements:
Desirable Criteria:
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.