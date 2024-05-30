Entity:Trading & Shipping
The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver BP's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mindset to optimize decisions that improve profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.
This role will initially be part of a team that is responsible for ensuring that bp’s stock position records reconcile with the physical tank measurements within storage tanks, caverns, and vessels across the region. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. Future development could include learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.
The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key partners generally include schedulers, traders, analysts and internal functions including compliance, regulatory, finance, and other business units.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
