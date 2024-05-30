Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver BP's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mindset to optimize decisions that improve profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

This role will initially be part of a team that is responsible for ensuring that bp’s stock position records reconcile with the physical tank measurements within storage tanks, caverns, and vessels across the region. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. Future development could include learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

Key accountabilities:

Work with trading operators to execute timely Operators Work Bench (OWB) shipment/parcel representations with respect to: loss and gain reconciliation adjustments; rebranding; re-grading; house deal operations; blending operations. Investigate and resolve all discrepancies within OWB, advising trading operators to ensure parcels are accurately recorded

Manage the safe and compliant movement of products or feedstocks via various modes of transportation.

Troubleshoot problems including timing, quality, supply, delivery, weather. Deeply understand your supply chain.

Maintain a commercial mindset to find opportunities to optimize profits or lower costs.

Develop strong relationships with internal and external partners.

Essential education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential experience:

Minimum 2 years of prior working experience in energy industry, supply chain, or commodities scheduling experience

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints.

Strong communication and relationship management skills

Desirable criteria:

Strong bias for action

Previous exposure to fast pace, high energy trading environment

Understanding of inventory reconciliation

Understanding of product blending

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to proactively manage day to day issues

Ability to foresee potential problems and engaging others as necessary in resolution

Commercial acumen aptitude

You will work with:

The Operations team is comprised of a mix of individuals, backgrounds, and experiences. We have built a culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key partners generally include schedulers, traders, analysts and internal functions including compliance, regulatory, finance, and other business units.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.