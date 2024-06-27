Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a capable individual the position of Trading Operator, based in Singapore. The successful candidate will be part of the larger Trading Operations team and reporting to the Team Lead, Middle Distillates Operations for Global Oil Eastern Hemisphere (GO-EH). The bench aims to extract maximum value through effective stock inventory management and timely scheduling of deliveries to end receivers, as well as optimizing cargo matching and tanker berthing/delivery schedule. These operational objectives are aligned with our BP Values & Behaviors, which are to be achieved with no compromise to BP’s operating standards.

Key accountabilities:

This individual will be a member of the T&S EH Operations team supporting the wider GO-EH Operations, with primary focus on gasoil and jet businesses and activities. This role will work closely with partners across GO-EH and will be responsible for;

• Ensuring all operations activities are conducted in compliance with relevant HSSE and operating standards.

• Working closely with BP Shipping to ensure that the business complies with Group Marine Policy.

• Interfacing with the Finance & Risk teams to provide assurance and control on trading processes and procedures.

• Scheduling the movement for the products, and efficiently coordinate and optimize operation.

• Maintaining timely and accurate records in the relevant systems.

• Working with the traders, originators and marketers to implement new trading/marketing strategies and maximize the value of existing strategies.

• Interfacing with the regional offices on operational decisions & resolution of issues.

• Supporting ancillary invoice and payment processing to shipowners, service providers and surveyors.

• Proactive management and recovery of demurrage and ancillary costs.

• Developing, maintaining and enhancing the relationships with third parties / companies / associates, including terminals, shipping companies, surveyors, and Marketing businesses.

• Providing market intelligence to support analytics, marketer and traders’ understanding of market activity.

• Supporting local or group initiatives and projects, as required, that enhance value.

Essential Experience:

• Previous operational experience with a proven track record of delivering commercial value. • Ability to implement the compliance & HSSE requirements relating to operations.

• Supply and logistics knowledge with experience in handling tank storage, pipeline scheduling and truck deliveries. • Knowledge of domestic processes and documentation. • Analytical Skills and Commercial Awareness.

• Team player, proactive and assertive.

• Strong interpersonal skills and able to build and maintain successful relationships.

• Strong Communication skills.

Desirable: • Knowledge of the energy trading industry. • A university degree or diploma holder preferred, but specific educational profile is less important than behaviors and a strong track record of high performance and contribution. Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.