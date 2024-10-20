This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Trading Operator plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be encouraged to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver the safe and compliant movement of physical hydrocarbons via various modes of transportation

Apply commercial skills to see opportunities to optimize value and reduce costs

Implement profitability objectives of Traders and Business Units by identifying and implementing commercial opportunities.

Communicate positions and blending provisions optimally to critical internal partners.

Demonstrate a strong bias for action. Use good judgment to pragmatically apply best practice and standards.

Proactively troubleshoot sophisticated issues and operational / logistical constraints.

Build and manage relationships with external personnel. Utilize these relationships to help execute strategy. Interface with numerous external personnel including counterparts, inspection personnel, terminal personnel, barge operators and others ensuring execution of strategy and continuous improvement to BP’s Operations

Essential Education

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience Essential Experience

Minimum 3 years of prior working experience in energy industry, supply chain, or crude/products scheduling experience

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to manage conflicting priorities and deliver results within the required time constraints.•Strong communication and relationship leadership skills

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



