Trading & Shipping



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver bp's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our equity production, refineries, customer networks, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial approach to optimize decisions that increase profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

The Trading Operator plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

This position is based on site at Cherry Point.

Manage the safe and compliant movement of products or feedstocks via various modes of transportation.

Be flexible and willing to learn multiple modes of transportation and commodities to support the team.

Troubleshoot problems including timing, quality, supply, delivery, weather. Deeply understand your supply chain.

Maintain a commercial mindset to find opportunities to optimize profits or lower costs.

Develop strong relationships with internal and external partners.

Maintain accurate data in the system of record. Understand your role and provide attention to detail. Work closely with back office and front office teams to ensure financial accuracy.

Identify process efficiencies and support the implementation of change.

Create a positive environment across operations by sharing ideas and best practices with a One Team approach.

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Minimum 3 years of prior oil/gas industry, supply chain, bulk shipping and/or operations experience or any product scheduling experience

Effective interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete tasks in fast paced environment

Ability to manage across multiple interfaces and stakeholders

Washington:

How much do we pay (Base)? $104,000.00 - $193,000.00 USD Annual *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



