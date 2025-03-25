Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Trading Operator is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization. Trading & Shipping is an integrator to deliver BP's strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. The Trading Operator coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our equity production, refineries, customer networks, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial mindset to optimize decisions that maximize profitability or lower costs. The Trading Operator must deliver safety and compliance requirements, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. Our Trading Operators have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

The Trading Operator plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels. The successful candidate will work on a specific operations bench but will be expected to develop broad operations skills to be deployed across multiple roles in the team for leave coverage and business needs. This includes learning multiple modes of transportation, commodities, and supply chains.

Key accountabilities

Manage the safe and compliant movement of products or feedstocks via various modes of transportation.

Be flexible and willing to learn multiple modes of transportation and commodities to support the team.

Troubleshoot problems including timing, quality, supply, delivery, weather. Deeply understand your supply chain.

Maintain a commercial mindset to find opportunities to optimize profits or lower costs.

Develop strong relationships with internal and external partners.

Maintain accurate data in the system of record. Understand your role and provide attention to detail. Work closely with back office and front office teams to ensure financial accuracy.

Identify process efficiencies and support the implementation of change.

Create a positive environment across operations by sharing ideas and best practices with a One Team approach.

Education

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Qualifications

Minimum 3 years of prior oil/gas industry, supply chain, bulk shipping and/or operations experience or any product scheduling experience

Effective interpersonal skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills leading to effective decision making

Ability to successfully prioritize and complete tasks in fast paced environment

Ability to manage across multiple interfaces and partners

Ability to be on call 24/7 due to nature of operations

Must be authorized to work in the US

Preferred qualifications

Strong bias for action

Ability to build and maintain relationships

Managing time and pressure in a dynamic environment

Ability to make a quick decision, sometimes without all the facts

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Ability to proactively manage day to day issues

Ability to foresee potential problems and engaging others as necessary in resolution

Commercial competency

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.