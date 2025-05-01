Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Trading Operations plays an important role in driving BP’s trading strategies, logistical optimization, and overall supply chain processes. As a Trading Operator, the primary focus is to act as the primary liaison between Supply, Trading and Shipping (ST&S), BP, and our counterparts to coordinate delivery of all purchases and sales of various commodities.

General responsibilities of the Trading Operator role will include the coordination of various supply chain activities, including, but not limited to, pipeline, terminal, barge, vessel, and marine operations in the Americas. The successful candidate will be required to manage multiple activities simultaneously and must be able to multitask and stay organized.

A key component of this role will be developing and maintaining strong relationships with various functions within ST&S as well as our BP counterparts. This role will also work closely with our ST&S traders to increase commercial value daily and require proactive communications to align appropriate partners on end-to-end logistics.

Due to the operational nature of this position, the successful candidate will be on call 24 hours/7 days a week.

Key accountabilities

Manage product supply/demand balances, asset inventories and logistical operations.

Schedule commodity logistics and movements

Communicate positions and provisions effectively to critical internal partners.

Communicate with numerous partners including counterparts, pipeline operators and others.

Ensure appropriate support of inventory reconciliation, settlement activities, and other administrative duties

Verify and manage operational costs

Provide operational and cross-commodity backup coverage for team members

Perform other related ad-hoc duties and requests

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant industry experience

Qualifications

Ability to anticipate problems in advance and engage others in solving these problems as appropriate.

Ability to make good, quick judgment decisions.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Team oriented and possesses ability to develop productive relationships and engage others.

Ability to work well under pressure.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to be on call as needed due to 24/7 operations.

Legally authorized to work in the USA.

Preferred qualifications

Knowledge of the oil and gas industry.

Experience in Commercial and Trading activities.

Knowledge of refinery, shipping, or terminal operations.

Basic understanding of physical trading and related terms and activities.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?

Base - $89,000 - $125,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.